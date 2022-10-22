Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin delighted after beating Motherwell

Jim Goodwin lauded Aberdeen’s performance in the 2-1 cinch Premiership win at Motherwell.

Bojan Miovski put the Dons ahead with a chip after just four minutes before Stuart McKinstry levelled with a driven effort early in the second half.

Aberdeen responded well and the in-form Luis Lopes headed home Jack MacKenzie’s cross to earn the visitors a first victory at Fir Park since 2019.

“It has been a good week,” said Dons boss Goodwin, whose side had not won in their last three away league games.

“People keep talking about that (away) record but we have beaten St Johnstone in Perth.

“I don’t want to go through all the rigmarole with the other ones but the most disappointing one was Dundee United two weeks ago.

“It was a really poor performance and we knew we had to bounce back and we knew we owed the travelling support, who have been immense all season, a result.

“We let them down. So today we gave them a good performance and a good result for them to be able to enjoy the journey back up the road.”

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell feels that big moments are going against his side at the moment.

He said: “It’s difficult, it seems to be the way it is just now, we’ve lost by a single goal in a game we could’ve had.

“We created a lot of chances and were dominant in the second half but Aberdeen went up the pitch and scored. Any chance that fell to us today by and large we didn’t take them.

“I think we had most of the second half but it’s fine margins in the game when you’ve been on the wrong end of it.

“We scored a goal, created chances and were in the game but again we conceded a sloppy goal and it’s been pretty consistent in the way things have gone recently.

“We’ve created a lot of chances throughout the season and weren’t anywhere near our best today, but we still had enough in the game and feel like we deserved to come away with something. It’s about big moments going our way.

“We’ve played Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen in six days. It’s not an excuse but I think the game in midweek took it out of some of the boys. We had pretty much the same starting 11 and we had to ask them to go again.”