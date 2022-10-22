Liam Manning determined to fight on as MK Dons boss after Wycombe defeat

Liam Manning vowed to fight on as MK Dons manager despite a 1-0 derby defeat to Wycombe that sent them bottom of Sky Bet League One.

Nick Freeman’s fine first-half volley was enough to condemn the Dons to a fifth straight defeat and extend their miserable run of home form.

They have won four out of a possible 28 points at Stadium MK this season but Manning is refusing to throw in the towel.

“We deserved something out of the game,” he insisted. “There were a lot of nearly moments, nearly scored some goals, nearly defended well.

“We need to change that soon. We need to step up and stop being nearly. Ultimately we need to execute with quality.

“We have to earn the right to find space to play. I’d say it’s a combination of them making it difficult, but we need to be better.

“I watched a load of chances, we created more than enough. It’s not going our way at the moment.

“When you’re in form and confident you take those chances. It was better, I thought we showed enough quality.

“It’s difficult to take, especially for the lads. They tried to step up in the first half and dominate.”

The hosts created two early chances as Max Stryjek saved smartly to keep out Nathan Holland and Zak Jules headed Josh McEachran’s measured cross over the bar.

Freeman’s strike just before the interval was a sucker punch but the Dons came close to levelling just after the restart through Louie Barry.

The Chairboys took control from then on with Jamie Cumming making good saves from Garath McCleary and Sam Vokes.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “Honestly, we didn’t play to our full potential today, we’ve played better.

“All a bit shy of the goals today, and they can have those days but when they do it’s up to someone else to step up and Nick did that with a fantastic volley.

“But we created enough chances to win comfortably and we deserved the win today.

“We were the better side. Everyone will talk about possession, they always do. You can have as much possession as you want.

“We make the moments count and that’s what we do. One or two more wouldn’t have gone a miss but a clean sheet at MK is a nice result.

“I was trying to get some subs on, I thought we needed another and some fresh legs on there.

“I know that MK have lost some big players and they’re in a transition period. So are we.

“We’re lucky that the players that have come in are some real good replacements.

“Could’ve been better but three points away from home, I’m going to take that all day, every day.”