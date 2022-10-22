Grimsby ‘respectful’ of point earned in frantic Bradford draw, says Paul Hurst

Paul Hurst says his Grimsby side must be “respectful” of the point they earned against Sky Bet League Two contenders Bradford.

An exciting yet goalless 90 minutes at Blundell Park could have gone either way – although it was Grimsby who arguably carved out the better openings, with Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis producing two fantastic saves during the 0-0 draw.

Grimsby manager Hurst said: “I enjoyed it. I thought it was a really good game.

“We said about the crowd and atmosphere (being important) and that certainly proved to be the case. It was a fantastic afternoon and the only thing missing was that goal to send us all home that little bit happier.

“Certainly in the second half we got on top for large spells.

“It was just missing that little bit of luck or a goal. There were some good saves from their goalkeeper, but overall I have to say I thought it was a good game.

“I’m not frustrated. I thought over the 90 minutes we edged it, but I’m also respectful of a point and pleased with a lot of what I saw today.”

Bradford manager Mark Hughes added: “It was a little bit too fragmented and end-to-end for my liking. I would have liked a little bit more control.

“We allowed them to cause us too many problems and when those moments come there might be a danger that you concede a goal.

“Overall, it was a good point on the road against a team that’s playing well at the moment. We will take it, but we didn’t quite hit our levels.

“Everybody wants to have a pop at us with our expectation and we should expect it.

“We dealt with that for the most part. With a little bit more care in our final pass, we might have been able to nick that goal.

“Our goalkeeper did his job to keep the ball out of the net as he has been doing all season.”

Bradford striker Andy Cook set his sights with a header on 15 minutes, while Otis Khan saw his low attempt blocked at the other end.

Kieran Green then crashed against the post for Grimsby as both sides went close to opening the scoring in the run up to half-time. Cook nodded agonisingly wide on the stretch, while Harry Clifton passed up a golden opportunity from eight yards.

Goalkeepers took centre stage upon the restart as Grimsby stopper Max Crocombe denied Harry Chapman before Harry Lewis clawed out an opportunistic flick from Khan as the game somehow remained goalless.

Both sides pushed and probed for a winner and Grimsby substitute Lewis Richardson nearly found one twice with identical low drives in the closing few minutes.