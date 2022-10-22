Danny Cowley’s birthday wish comes true as Portsmouth beat Forest Green

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley saw his birthday wish come true against struggling Forest Green.

Sean Raggett scored the winner in the 17th minute with his first goal of the season when winger Owen Dale sent over a corner from the left and the defender planted a downward header into the far corner of the net.

And Cowley said: “I woke up this morning and my birthday wish was three points and a couple of midfielders, as we are short in that area!

“On the whole, a clean sheet and three points, it has been a good day.

“So far we’re on about two points a game which is a good return. We’re a bit light at the moment with too many injuries. We’re down to the bare bones, but the group came together.

“We showed a lot of grit, determination and resilience. There is a lot to be pleased about.”

Forest Green had the first sight of goal in the third minute, but striker Connor Wickham was furious with himself after under-hitting a crafty lob from the edge of the box straight into the hands of Josh Griffiths.

Opposite number Luke McGee produced a superb save six minutes later when he turned striker Colby Bishop’s point-blank effort onto the top of the bar.

Joe Pigott came close to adding the second when he prodded inches wide from 10 yards after a goalmouth scramble in the 36th minute.

Portsmouth kept up the first-half pressure into injury time when winger Ronan Curtis curled a 22-yard shot just wide.

Rovers striker Armani Little flashed a low shot across the face of goal and inches wide in the 64th minute, but the defeat means last season’s Sky Bet League Two champions are rooted in the drop zone and have now not won in eight games.

Forest Green head coach Ian Burchnall refused to be downbeat and said: “I was disappointed with the result but I was extremely pleased with a lot of parts of the performance today.

“I thought that in general we were probably the more dominant team in the game and they really had to hang on for the win.

“Considering the opposition, we knew it would be tough.”