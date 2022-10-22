Search

22 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Stockport enjoy short trip to Salford as Will Collar and Paddy Madden seal win

Stockport enjoy short trip to Salford as Will Collar and Paddy Madden seal win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 7:05 PM

Will Collar and Paddy Madden were on target as Stockport won 2-0 at Greater Manchester rivals Salford City.

The Ammies succumbed to a goal in each half and remain without a home win since August.

The first-ever EFL clash between these two saw Salford threaten early on when Luke Bolton curled a sweet 18-yard strike inches off target.

Midway through the first half Stockport’s Myles Hippolyte fired straight at goalkeeper Tom King following James Brown’s precise cross.

Defender Calum MacDonald also went close when he poked wide as he met Collar’s ball into the box.

Stockport lost goalkeeper Vítezslav Jaros to injury late in the first half but went ahead in added time just before the break when Collar nodded in easily after King couldn’t hold Hippolyte’s initial strike.

The Ammies almost levelled when Callum Hendry robbed Brown before driving a shot just over the top and Elliot Simoes also forced Stockport’s sub keeper Ben Hinchliffe into a fine stop.

Stockport almost bagged a second on the break, but Collar blasted off target from 15 yards before visiting skipper Madden wrapped up the victory when he slotted  home Kyle Wootton’s cross from 12 yards.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media