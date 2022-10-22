Stockport enjoy short trip to Salford as Will Collar and Paddy Madden seal win

Will Collar and Paddy Madden were on target as Stockport won 2-0 at Greater Manchester rivals Salford City.

The Ammies succumbed to a goal in each half and remain without a home win since August.

The first-ever EFL clash between these two saw Salford threaten early on when Luke Bolton curled a sweet 18-yard strike inches off target.

Midway through the first half Stockport’s Myles Hippolyte fired straight at goalkeeper Tom King following James Brown’s precise cross.

Defender Calum MacDonald also went close when he poked wide as he met Collar’s ball into the box.

Stockport lost goalkeeper Vítezslav Jaros to injury late in the first half but went ahead in added time just before the break when Collar nodded in easily after King couldn’t hold Hippolyte’s initial strike.

The Ammies almost levelled when Callum Hendry robbed Brown before driving a shot just over the top and Elliot Simoes also forced Stockport’s sub keeper Ben Hinchliffe into a fine stop.

Stockport almost bagged a second on the break, but Collar blasted off target from 15 yards before visiting skipper Madden wrapped up the victory when he slotted home Kyle Wootton’s cross from 12 yards.