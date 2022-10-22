Search

22 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Bobby Linn strike helps Arbroath end winless run against Hamilton

Bobby Linn strike helps Arbroath end winless run against Hamilton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 6:46 PM

Bobby Linn’s first-half strike proved enough as Arbroath ended a winless four-match Scottish Championship run with a narrow 1-0 victory over 10-man Hamilton.

The Red Lichties leap-frogged fellow strugglers Hamilton, who dropped to the bottom of the table as a result.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the first-half chances with Andrew Ryan testing Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston early on, while Dario Zanatta also had a shot saved midway through the half before Steve Lawson saw his effort blocked.

But – after an equal amount of possession – it was the hosts that broke the deadlock as Linn tucked Scott Allan’s assist into the bottom corner on the stroke of half-time for his fifth goal of the season.

Ryan came close to equalising eight minutes after the break but he sent his header inches wide, while things went from bad to worse for Hamilton moments later as defender Daniel O’Reilly was shown a straight red card for bringing down Linn.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media