22 Oct 2022

Ayoub Assal and Josh Davison on target as AFC Wimbledon win at Rochdale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 6:34 PM

Ayoub Assal and Josh Davison sealed AFC Wimbledon’s second away win of the League Two season after they beat Rochdale 2-1 at Spotland.

Dale’s Connor Malley and Devante Rodney saw early chances blocked while Harry Pell’s flicked effort and a header by Ryley Towler forced saves from Richard O’Donnell in the home goal.

O’Donnell pulled off a good save to deny Assal when he was through on goal but the midfielder went one better in the 39th minute. Alex Woodyard’s shot from 20 yards was deflected into his path and Assal lifted the ball over the onrushing O’Donnell.

It was 2-0 on 64 minutes, the Dons hitting the home side with a sucker punch when Connor Malley’s shot was charged down in the penalty area and a huge clearing punt sent Davison through on goal. He held off a defender before slipping a neat finish beneath O’Donnell.

Dale clawed one back in the 66th minute, Rodney pulling the ball back from the byline for Tyrese Sinclair to side-foot home.

