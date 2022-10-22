Max Vega stars in tough St Simon success

Max Vega just got the better of favourite Hamish to provide a 22-1 shock in the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes at Newbury.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, who was completing a double after landing the opener with Quantum Impact, Max Vega had won the John Porter at the Berkshire venue on his seasonal bow back in April but was rated one of the outsiders after failing to strike in four subsequent runs.

Back on his favoured soft surface, Max Vega travelled well for Rossa Ryan in the early stages as Lone Eagle set out to make all, closely tracked by Hamish, who was bidding for a third Group Three triumph of the campaign.

🥈in 2021🥇in 2022 22/1 chance Max Vega outbattles Hamish to land the @VirginBet St Simon Stakes @NewburyRacing and complete a double on the day for @RalphBeckett 🏇 pic.twitter.com/AGbEDyQKfS — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 22, 2022

He was sent off the 8-11 favourite and it looked as though he was the one to beat as Passion And Glory’s challenge fell away and Lone Eagle back.

However, Max Vega was on his shoulder and as the duo battled it out through the final furlong, he edged in front for a head verdict, with Grand Alliance sticking on up the far rail to finish a four-and-a-half-length third.

Max Vega finished second in this race last year and Isabelle Beckett, the trainer’s wife, expects a return trip to Newbury to be top of the five-year-old gelding’s agenda next term.

She said: “He’s a little star and it’s all about the ground, he absolutely loves the soft.

“Rossa was confident he would keep the race.

“He’s topped and tailed the season here with his win in the John Porter in the spring and now this.

“He’s part of the furniture and will remain in training and come back here for another crack at that race (John Porter).”