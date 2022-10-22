Search

22 Oct 2022

Vilde Boe Risa urges Man Utd to make a fast start against struggling Leicester

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 1:31 PM

Vilde Boe Risa has warned Manchester United not to be fooled by Leicester’s slow start to the WSL season.

United top the table with three wins from their first three matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.

Leicester, by contrast, lie at the bottom with four consecutive losses having found the net just once.

“They have had a tough start to the season so far, but that doesn’t mean it will be an easy game for us,” Norwegian midfielder Boe Risa told the club website.

“‘We just need to build on what we have started this season, keep working hard and get a good start in the game, maybe then it will be easier.”

Boe Risa is still awaiting her first start since joining United in the summer, having made three substitute appearances so far.

She added: “I’m feeling good, it’s lovely to be here and I am enjoying every minute of it actually.

“I just want to take the shirt over my head for Man United, I just want to do it all the time.

“Hopefully I can start some games, but then I am also happy to come on and help the team win some games.”

Arsenal, in second place, face a tough trip to Liverpool while third-placed Chelsea head to Brighton.

West Ham will hope to continue their encouraging start to the campaign when they host winless Reading.

