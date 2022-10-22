Search

22 Oct 2022

On this day in 2008 – David Beckham holds talks with AC Milan over loan move

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 7:00 AM

Major League Soccer confirmed former England captain David Beckham was in talks over a possible loan move to AC Milan during the close season, on this day in 2008.

The Italian giants had expressed their desire to sign Beckham in January on a six-month deal.

MLS commissioner Don Garber, however, maintained any move would be restricted to only a couple of months to allow Beckham to return to the Los Angeles Galaxy in time for the start of the 2009 MLS season in late March.

“Discussions have taken place between AC Milan and the Los Angeles Galaxy regarding the possibility of a short-term loan agreement that would allow David Beckham to play for AC Milan during the MLS offseason,” Garber said.

“Those discussions are ongoing. David remains an LA Galaxy player and will be here for the start of the 2009 MLS season.”

Beckham, 33 at the time, wanted to remain match fit through the MLS off-season in order to keep alive his chances of playing for England under Fabio Capello as he closed in on 100 international caps.

AC Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani said: “We are speaking with his agent, but we believe he will arrive for some months on a free loan. We shall register him for some months and then he will leave.

“Beckham has chosen Milan. Our squad is ultra-competitive and it will remain this way, but Beckham is something different and intriguing.”

Milan coach Carlo Ancelotti was relishing the prospect of working with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder. “For me it will be a pleasure, Beckham is a serious athlete, a great professional,” he said.

“If he is available for four months with us, we will be very happy.”

Beckham’s move to AC Milan was confirmed on October 30, with him scheduled to link up with Milan in early January and return to Los Angeles in March.

However, the midfielder’s promising early displays with the Serie A club meant he stayed in Italy for the remainder of the 2008-09 campaign.

Beckham also had a second loan spell with AC Milan the following season before, after five-and-a-half years with LA Galaxy, he joined Paris St Germain on a short-term deal in January 2013.

