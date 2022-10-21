Search

22 Oct 2022

Kieran McKenna claims Ipswich should have beaten Derby by bigger margin

22 Oct 2022 12:20 AM

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said his side should have beaten Derby by a bigger margin than the 1-0 scoreline at Portman Road.

Wes Burns netted the winner in the 67th-minute, firing home on the rebound after Kayden Jackson’s effort had bounced back off a post following a loose pass from Curtis Davies.

Jackson then had a penalty saved five minutes from time, but the home side held on for the three points.

McKenna said: “We’re really happy with the night – great occasion, great support and a great win.

“I thought we had the better of the first half and our work off the ball was excellent and limited a good Derby side to so little.

“We knew if we kept a clean sheet that a chance would come and it was really good awareness from Kayden to read the back pass, and once we got the goal I thought we defended the lead very well.

“We had a good start to the season, but we then have weeks like last week where we dropped points at home to Lincoln where we had 33 shots and lost the game when they had three. It’s a great three points tonight. It’s only three points, it’s a relentless league and we have to keep it game by game.

“We possibly could and should win the game two or three nil tonight.”

Derby boss Paul Warne added: “There were two pretty good teams. They made it difficult for us, but I didn’t think it was a game of many chances and sometimes away from home you just have to be resolute, take the point and try and nick a corner in the 80th minute and you can win the game.

“Obviously a mistake for the goal. I just thought out of possession we were really good, in possession we just weren’t as good.

“We had loads of opportunities where we should have finished with something but we didn’t, or just the final pass, but in fairness that could be down to Ipswich’s press and their effort and their organisation as much as us.

“I think we can play a lot better than that.”

