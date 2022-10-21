Ireland celebrate T20 World Cup progress – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21.
Ireland celebrated qualification for the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup…
…at the expense of two-time champions West Indies
England were ready.
Tyson Fury tried to drum up business.
Riyad Mahrez paid tribute to the retiring Franck Ribery.
The Lionesses landed in New Zealand ahead of Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw.
Well-wishes as former England captain Chris Robshaw called time on his playing career
Simona Halep vowed to clear her name.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.