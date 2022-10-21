Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen should shake off knock to face Aberdeen

Kevin van Veen should shake off a knock to face Aberdeen but fellow striker Louis Moult is awaiting the outcome of a trip to see a specialist over his fitness issues.
Motherwell will assess other players’ fitness. Sondre Solholm went off with a calf problem against Celtic in midweek while Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons have been missing through hamstring problems.
Left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.
Jonny Hayes will have a fitness test ahead of Aberdeen’s trip to Fir Park.
Midfielder Callum Roberts remains out with a hamstring problem.
However, manager Jim Goodwin revealed he could be back in a fortnight following a quicker than expected improvement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.