21 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Josh O’Brien in contention for Salford against Stockport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 6:34 PM

Salford defender Josh O’Brien is back in contention for the home game against Stockport after suspension.

The Irish teenager missed the midweek Papa Johns Trophy penalty shoot-out win against Rochdale but is hoping to return to the squad.

Head coach Neil Wood, who has no new injury worries, is expected to be without injured quartet Stevie Mallan, Conor McAleny, Richard Nartey and Liam Shephard.

The Ammies, who sit seventh in the table, are chasing their first home league win in five matches.

Stockport will be without suspended midfielder Callum Camps as they bid to make it back-to-back league wins on the road.

Camps starts a three-game ban after he received a straight red card in last Saturday’s home defeat to Grimsby.

Boss Dave Challinor made nine changes for the midweek Papa Johns Trophy win against Stockport and is likely to revert back to a more familiar league line-up.

Winger Ollie Crankshaw returned to action off the bench against Grimsby after recovering from an ankle injury and is in contention.

