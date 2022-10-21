Search

21 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Scotland’s T20 World Cup hopes end with loss to Zimbabwe

Scotland’s T20 World Cup hopes end with loss to Zimbabwe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 2:36 PM

Scotland’s hopes of reaching the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup ended in disappointment, edged out by five wickets by Zimbabwe in Hobart.

The Scots upset the odds in unforgettable fashion by defeat the West Indies in their opening match, but defeat by Ireland meant they faced a winner-takes-all decider to close Group B.

A lack of runs cost them as they mustered just 133 for six, but they made a game attempt to defend on a sticky, worn surface.

Craig Ervine (58) and Sikandar Raza (40) chalked off the majority of the target but Mark Watt and Josh Davey removed both set batters at the death to force a close finish.

In the end Zimbabwe required just six from the last two overs and got there with nine balls to spare.

Michael Jones and Matthew Cross both fell cheaply in the powerplay but, just as he had done against the West Indies, George Munsey provided some much-needed steel.

He made a workmanlike 54 off 51 deliveries and received some support from Calum McLeod’s 25, but there was no real sense of momentum. Scotland responded with two quick wickets of their own, Davey and Brad Wheal both successful in their first over.

But a fourth-wicket stand of 64 between Ervine and Raza dragged Zimbabwe into a healthy position. Davey and Watt held their nerve to prise out the experienced pair before the job was finished, but Zimbabwe finished well to join the likes of India, Pakistan and South Africa in Group 2.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media