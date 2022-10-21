Proud And Regal expected to enjoy first try at a mile

National Stakes runner-up Proud And Regal looks to go one better when he lines up in the Criterium International on Group One afternoon at Saint-Cloud on Saturday.

Donnacha O’Brien’s Galileo colt was a stakes winner on just his second start when taking the Tyros Stakes.

He has made the podium in two top-class contests at the Curragh since, firstly when behind two nice colts of his father in the Futurity Stakes, before finishing second to brother Joseph’s Al Riffa in his first taste of Group One action.

He now steps up to a mile – a distance his handler believes will see this consistent two-year-old thrive.

“He’s in good form, he ran well last time, and we now step up to a mile which we think will suit and we’re looking forward to it,” said O’Brien.

👀 A first G1 success for Dylan Browne McMonagle who guides Al Riffa to glory in the G1 @Goffs1866 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes A second win in the race for @JosephOBrien2 @curraghrace @IrishChampsWknd #LICW22 pic.twitter.com/fUuGgvOS9B — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 11, 2022

“He’s run well in all his outings, and he did well to finish second in a Group One last time. He’s a great horse to have and hopefully he will run well.”

The O’Briens also represented by Aidan’s Espionage, who runs in Pattern company for the first time having got off the mark at the second attempt recently, while Ralph Beckett won this race with Angel Bleu last year and attempts to repeat the dose with Haydock scorer Salt Bay.

“He was pretty impressive at Haydock,” said Beckett. “The second ran well in the Silver Tankard which I think was decent form, but I’m not sure many of the others from that race have run up to much since.

“However, this horse goes well, and I think the ground will hold no fears for him and he’s a pretty professional horse – so we’ll see if I’m right or not.”

Daniel Muscutt missed out on riding El Bodegon in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud last year but will be in Paris this time around as he retains the ride on Royal Lodge runner-up Dubai Mile.

Charlie and Mark Johnston’s son of Roaring Lion showed plenty of heart at Newmarket on that occasion and now crosses the Channel rather than taking in a trip to Doncaster.

“It was a big jump in class for him in the Royal Lodge having won some restricted novices, but he showed he was certainly not out of place at that level,” said Charlie Johnston.

“He still looked quite green and was rolling about under pressure and stayed on well out of the dip. It was a good run that made us think he was worth a run at this level in one of these Group Ones this weekend and this is the one we’ve plumped for in the end.”

It will be the first time Dubai Mile will compete over 10 furlongs, although his handler does hold some reservations over the trip.

He added: “I’m not certain (he will stay). On that run at Newmarket, you would be hopeful that he would stay. He’s by Roaring Lion and there is some mile-and-a-quarter form in the pedigree.

A cracking Royal Lodge Stakes! THE FOXES claims victory for David Probert and Andrew Balding! 🦊 @itvracing | @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/CzlJl8l0s9 — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) September 24, 2022

“We made a last-minute call between this and the Vertem Futurity Trophy – we just felt this was the slightly easier of the two races on offer this weekend and that is what has steered us this way.

“We’re anticipating it to be quite soft ground over there so it will be a through test of stamina. We’re hopeful he will stay and handle conditions, but it is mainly the opposition that has steered us to this race over the other factors.”

O’Brien senior is responsible for both Covent Garden and Adelaide River, while further Irish representation in the one-mile-two contest is provided by Jim Bolger’s Gan Teorainn.

Ndaawi and Cite D’Or fought out the finish at Epsom last month but look to be handed a stiff assignment here, a sentiment echoed by Nick Bradley, managing director for Cite d’Or’s syndicate of owners.

Ndaawi shows grit and class to win the Derby "Wild Card" @BritishEBF Conditions Stakes for @AndrewBalding2 and @davidprobert9 Hot favourite Castle Way was not in love of @EpsomRacecourse Could Ndaawi now head to @DoncasterRaces for the Vertem Futurity Trophy?🤔 pic.twitter.com/tAm2O5gF1o — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 25, 2022

He said: “She’s swimming in deep waters, but I think she’ll improve for the step up in trip and deserves to take a chance.”

One of the most intriguing runners in the line-up is John and Thady Gosden’s Arrest, who started out at Sandown behind Nostrum and looks another Juddmonte juvenile destined for great things judged on his performances since.

“He’s a nice colt by Frankel,” said Thady Gosden. “He won his last start at Ffos Las well, but obviously is stepping up significantly in grade. He should appreciate the mile and a quarter in France and he’s a horse we’ve always liked.”