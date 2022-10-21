Accrington’s Joe Pritchard available for the visit of his former club Bolton

Accrington manager John Coleman will have Joe Pritchard available for the visit of his former club Bolton.

Pritchard missed the midweek win over Liverpool Under-21s through injury but will be fit for Saturday’s game.

Touray Sisay and Nathan Delfouneso both featured in the 3-2 victory as they build up their match fitness.

Sisay played the first 63 minutes before being replaced by fellow forward Delfouneso.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt will be without the suspended Conor Bradley for the short trip to Accrington.

Bradley, who is on loan from Liverpool, will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Barnsley.

Kyle Dempsey should be available despite the hip injury he suffered against Cheltenham, while Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will be in the squad despite limping off against Leeds Under-21s in midweek.

Josh Sheehan will be assessed after going off at half-time in the same game with a back spasm. Eoin Toal (thigh) remains sidelined.