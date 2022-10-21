Search

21 Oct 2022

Gary Madine among injury worries for Blackpool’s fixture with Preston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 12:22 PM

Gary Madine and Jordan Thorniley have emerged as fresh injury doubts for Blackpool’s clash against rivals Preston.

Madine has been managing a hip complaint and Thorniley has experienced a tight hamstring, but both will be given a chance to prove their fitness.

Dom Thompson and Marvin Ekpiteta are back to bolster the ranks after serving suspensions, but Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery has two games left on his own ban.

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring), Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) are all out.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe will run the rule over Daniel Johnson and Liam Lindsay ahead of the clash.

The pair have missed the last two games, Johnson with a groin injury and Lindsay due to hamstring trouble, and may sit out again.

Robbie Brady will be hoping to crack the starting XI, while Ben Woodburn and Brad Potts are hoping to face their former club.

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott has undergone surgery on his hamstring and may not be seen until the new year.

