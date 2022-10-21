Search

21 Oct 2022

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe ready for Crawley return against Mansfield

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 12:14 PM

Crawley interim boss Lewis Young must decide whether to bring back goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe for the League Two clash with Mansfield.

The on-loan Brentford stopper has not played since picking up an injury on his debut in the first match of the season but is now fit again and returned to training at the beginning of the week.

Young oversaw victory against Newport in his first match in charge after bringing in David Robson in goal along with James Tilley, Jake Hessenthaler and Travis Johnson.

Liverpool loanee James Balagizi will miss around a month following groin surgery while Joel Lynch sat out last weekend’s victory through injury. Aramide Oteh is pushing for inclusion after two goals in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Kellan Gordon is rated 50-50 for Mansfield.

The midfielder has not featured since the end of September but has stepped up his rehab this week and could return.

Defender Kieran Wallace continues to go through the head injury protocols while Rhys Oates will be out for around another month with a ruptured pectoral muscle.

Stephen McLaughlin has been struggling with a knee problem in recent weeks and will be assessed.

