Search

21 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 11:58 AM

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

Walker-Peters made his international debut against Switzerland in March and has two caps but was not included in Southgate’s more recent squads.

The 25-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saints’ 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday evening.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told a press conference: “We have another big injury.

“Kyle will be out for the long term. It’s a hamstring injury. We will see how long.”

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in a month’s time.

Walker and James are battling to be fit for the tournament in Qatar, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled for game time under Southgate, has returned to action following his injury scare.

Southampton host leaders Arsenal on Sunday after easing pressure on under-fire boss Hasenhuttl by ending a five-game winless run with the narrow midweek success at Vitality Stadium.

While that victory came at a cost with the loss of Walker-Peters, Saints have been boosted by Romeo Lavia’s return to training.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been absent since picking up a hamstring problem after opening the scoring in his club’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in August.

However, the Belgium Under-21 international may not be ready to return against Mikel Arteta’s in-form Gunners.

“Romeo is back in training but after a long time out it will take time,” said Hasenhuttl.

“It’s good to see him back training with the team.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media