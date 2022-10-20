Millie Bright gives Chelsea a Champions League win away to Paris St Germain

Millie Bright’s hooked volley handed Chelsea a 1-0 Champions League win at Paris St Germain.

The England defender connected with Erin Cuthbert’s cross after a corner to put the Blues into the lead in the first half in Paris.

And the west Londoners held on to that advantage to register an opening win in this term’s Champions League.

The Blues are continuing to operate without talismanic manager Emma Hayes, who is recovering from surgery.

But they showed calmness and resolve to hold out for a vital victory over last term’s semi-finalists.

Chelsea suffered a frustrating group-stage exit last term, but have kicked off proceedings in fine style this time around, in Group A.

The Blues will know they face a battle in the round-robin stage however, with Real Madrid also in their group.

I am proud of you all. Players, staff, fans. You make me soooooo proud. https://t.co/NgscNlNDPX — Emma Hayes OBE (@emmahayes1) October 20, 2022

The hosts dominated possession but were only able to muster one shot on target, allowing the Blues to strike once and then hold out for the win.

Bright capitalised on PSG’s failure to complete a proper clearance after a corner for the game’s solitary goal.

The England star latched onto Cuthbert’s centre with a smart finish, in what proved the game’s decisive moment.