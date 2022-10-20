Search

20 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

David Martindale feels VAR introduction is at perfect time for Livingston

David Martindale feels VAR introduction is at perfect time for Livingston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 5:22 PM

Livingston manager David Martindale feels the introduction of VAR is perfect timing as his side prepare to travel to Ibrox.

Martindale is convinced that decisions naturally go in favour of teams with bigger supports.

But with the use of technology being introduced for the cinch Premiership match officials this weekend, Martindale believes his team could get a fairer crack of the whip when they face Rangers on Saturday.

Martindale, who is giving former Celtic and Hibernian pair Leigh Griffiths and Dylan McGeouch training facilities,  said: “When you go away to the bigger stadiums, and even when the Old Firm come here and there’s 8,000 Celtic or Rangers fans, and there’s a dubious decision and fans are calling for a decision, I think it maybe helps make the ref’s mind up.

“It’s the ref’s impulses, I don’t think they are biased. I just think when there are 8,000 fans or 50-60,000 fans calling for a foul, the balance of probability falls in their favour rather than ours.

“So I am quite happy to be going to Ibrox with VAR in place to be honest.”

The crowd could potentially be a problem for Rangers on Saturday after Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team were booed off by some fans following their unconvincing 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Dundee.

When asked if the Rangers fans’ current frustration with performances could work in Livingston’s favour, Martindale said: “Potentially but, not even looking at Wednesday night’s game, any time you go to the Old Firm you are trying to stay in the game as long as you can because the fans demand certain standards from their team.

“So if they have not scored two goals within 15-30 minutes, the fans can  get a wee bit restless.

“That doesn’t really change whenever you go to Ibrox, Parkhead, that’s part of the game plan, try to frustrate the teams and that also leads to frustration in the stands.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media