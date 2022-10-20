Search

20 Oct 2022

Sheffield United wait on Oli McBurnie ahead of Norwich game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 4:49 PM

Sheffield United will assess striker Oli McBurnie for the visit of Norwich.

The Scotland international is playing through the pain barrier as he awaits hernia surgery in the World Cup break and boss Paul Heckingbottom will check on him after he completed 90 minutes in the midweek defeat at Coventry.

Jayden Bogle (knee) and Sander Berge (ankle) remain out along with Enda Stevens and Max Lowe.

The Blades have slipped from top spot in the Championship to fourth after a five-game winless run.

Norwich will hope to have Kenny McLean available at Bramall Lane.

The Canaries have appealed against McLean’s red card in the midweek defeat to Luton and will hope for good news from the Football Association.

Josh Sargent came off at half-time of that 1-0 loss with a knock, though he is expected to come through, while Kieran Dowell will be checked on after pulling out of the Luton game with breathing difficulties.

Andrew Omobamidele is facing several weeks out with ankle ligament damage.

