Search

20 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Liam Manning weighing up changes for MK Dons’ clash with Wycombe

Liam Manning weighing up changes for MK Dons’ clash with Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 3:21 PM

MK Dons boss Liam Manning must decide whether to make changes for their League One clash with Wycombe on Saturday.

It is a rematch of last season’s play-off semi-final but the Dons are stuck in the bottom four after a poor start to the season and have lost their last four league games.

Nathan Holland made a rare start in last weekend’s loss to Plymouth and then scored in the EFL Trophy win over Walsall in midweek, while Matt Smith and Joshua Kayode will be looking to force their way back in.

Dawson Devoy serves the last of his three-match ban while striker Mo Eisa (ankle) and defender Tennai Watson (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Wycombe are hoping full-back Jack Grimmer will be available.

The defender went off with a niggling knee problem during the EFL Trophy draw with Peterborough in midweek.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth was hopeful midfielder Dominic Gape would not be out for long after he picked up another injury at Oxford a fortnight ago, with Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Scowen and Curtis Thompson also on the sidelines.

Brandon Hanlan and D’Mani Mellor are both pushing for more involvement along with David Wheeler.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media