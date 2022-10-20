Wales boss Rob Page urges Red Wall fans to follow World Cup travel tips

Wales football manager Rob Page is urging Red Wall fans heading to Qatar for the World Cup to follow the UK Government’s travel tips.

With only one month to go until Wales’s first Group B opener against the USA on November 21, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has issued practical advice to travellers.

Top tips include applying for a fan ID card, called a Hayya card, having proof of a negative Covid-19 test result, and arranging accommodation before travelling out.

It also recommends that fans become familiar with the Middle Eastern country’s dos and don’ts, including its zero-tolerance approach on drugs.

Wales team boss Page said: “For those fans who are travelling to Qatar, we know how excited they are to be watching Cymru play at the tournament, but it’s incredibly important that they keep up to date with the very latest information and advice.

“For the best possible experience, we advise our fans to head to gov.uk/qatar2022 to get all the FCDO’s latest information on the tournament, including Covid testing requirements and the key dos and don’ts.”

Paul Corkrey, of Fan Embassy Wales, called the tournament “a trip into the unknown” and urged fans to bookmark the FCDO travel advice website.

All three of Wales’s group games – against the USA, Iran and England – will be playedat the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan in November.

Fans planning to travel elsewhere in the region should check the travel advice for each location they plan to visit or travel through as rules and requirements may vary from country to country.

Six top tops for Wales fans planning to travel to the World Cup in Qatar:

– Prepare before you go, including checking the validity of your passport and health prescriptions.

– Sign up to Foreign Office travel advice e-mail alerts and stay up to date with latest developments throughout the tournament.

– Follow the entry requirements for Qatar which state that fans must have a Hayya card, as well as proof of a negative Covid-19 result through a valid PCR or rapid antigen test certificate, and that accommodation must be arranged prior to travel.

– Get travel insurance. Without it, fans risk medical bills which may run into thousands of pounds. Supporters should check that their policy covers them for all destinations, medical needs, Covid-19 costs and planned activities.

– Familiarise yourself with Qatari laws and customs, which are very different from those in the UK. There may be serious penalties for doing something that is not an offence in the UK. Alcohol will only be available in licensed venues to those over the age of 21.

– Steer clear of drugs. Qatar takes a zero-tolerance approach, and visitors can expect a severe penalty for the possession of even residual amounts. Punishment can include lengthy custodial sentences.

The UK will have a consular presence in Qatar and across the region throughout the tournament.

British nationals needing help or advice will be able to contact the Foreign Office by phone 24 hours a day on +44 (0)20 7008 5000.

Fans in Qatar can access the Qatari emergency services by dialling 999.