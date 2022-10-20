Win My Wings has Wetherby outing in her sights

Christian Williams will unleash Win My Wings in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby as a starting point to a possible tilt at the Grand National.

The Welsh trainer saddled the mare to success in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr last April, with stablemate Kitty’s Light chasing her home in second.

The nine-year-old was in superb form last term, winning three of her last four starts, including the Eider Chase at Newcastle.

She looked set to run a huge race on her seasonal swansong, only to tip up at the penultimate fence in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, a race won by subsequent American Grand National winner Hewick.

Williams said: “Win My Wings will go to the Charlie Hall on Saturday week as a starting point.

“Then we will see how she goes. She is very well and seems well in herself. Hopefully there will be a bit of a Grand National plan after that, but we will get Wetherby out of the way first.

“We had a great time at Ayr and then she ran okay at Sandown, and while she tipped up at the second-last, she probably would have been placed.

“It probably came a bit quick after, Sandown, and she probably needed to be a bit fresher. She seems in good form this year.”

Kitty’s Light provided a notable one-two for the yard in the Scottish National, just as he had done when finishing runner-up to stablemate Cap Du Nord in the Coral Trophy at Kempton on his previous start. He completed his season with a gutsy third to Hewick at Sandown.

The six-year-old opened this season’s campaign with a low-key effort when sixth of seven to Peregrine Run in an extended two miles and seven furlongs handicap chase at Chepstow earlier this month, a race he finished runner-up in last term.

Williams is poised to send him to Ascot for the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase on October 29.

“Kitty’s Light goes to Ascot on the same day,” said Williams. “Hee had a spin, but will probably step forward from that, like a lot of my horses.

“It is early days – we want them to be running in March and April, so we are mindful of when and where they start off.

“We do like to run our horses plenty and get them in a good groove, and hopefully they pick up some good races in the season.”

Williams added that Cap Du Nord, who also had a pipe-opener in the same race as Kitty’s Light, will head to Wincanton on November 5.

“Cap Du Nord will go to the Badger Beer Chase,” said Williams. “There is plenty of good prize money this year and that will be the early season target for him.”

Stable stalwart, former Welsh and Midlands Grand National winner Potters Corner, now 12 years old, remains in ripe form.

He will make his seasonal bow in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

Williams confirmed: “Potters Corner is in great form and goes for the Cross Country race at Cheltenham next month.”