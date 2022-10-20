Search

20 Oct 2022

Stoke sweat on fitness of Phil Jagielka ahead of Coventry clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 11:52 AM

Stoke will check on defender Phil Jagielka as they prepare for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry.

Jagielka needed treatment for a head injury during the home defeat by Rotherham on Tuesday night and continues to be assessed.

Midfielder Will Smallbone missed the Rotherham game through an unspecified injury, so Liam Delap could retain his place in the starting XI.

Midfielder Sam Clucas has been sidelined by a hamstring problem, while Gavin Kilkenny (groin) and defender Harry Souttar (knee) continue their recovery.

Coventry hope to have forward Martyn Waghorn available as they look to continue their upturn in form.

Waghorn was forced off with a hamstring problem shortly after slotting in a late penalty which secured a 1-0 midweek win over Sheffield United.

Midfielder Ben Sheaf will be unavailable through suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card during Wednesday night’s game, which was a second straight win for the Sky Blues and lifted them off the bottom of the table.

Captain Liam Kelly and midfielder Callum O’Hare are closing in on a return to first-team action following their respective hamstring injuries, while striker Tyler Walker (knee) remains sidelined.

