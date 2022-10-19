Search

20 Oct 2022

Arsenal open Champions League campaign by thrashing holders Lyon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 11:05 PM

Arsenal made a spectacular start to their Women’s Champions League campaign by crushing holders Lyon 5-1 in France.

England star Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women’s Ballon d’Or on Monday, scored twice as Arsenal delivered an immediate and emphatic statement of intent in the tournament.

Lyon, winners of the Champions League on eight occasions, had no answer as Arsenal swept them aside through first-half goals from Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum and Mead.

Foord and Mead then added further goals during a two-minute spell in the second-half to leave Lyon in disarray as they suffered just a second loss in their last 83 home games.

Arsenal carried the confidence generated by an unbeaten start to their Women’s Super League campaign with them into Europe.

And it put them immediately on the front foot in a group that also includes Juventus and Zurich, as Arsenal chase a second Champions League title – 15 years after the first.

The Gunners enjoyed a stunning opening at Stade des Lumieres, rocking their hosts with two goals in the first 22 minutes.

Foord struck the opener following quality approach work by Mead, then Maanum’s shot made it 2-0 as Lyon found themselves well and truly on the back foot.

Although Melvine Malard cut the deficit after 27 minutes, Arsenal secured a 3-1 interval lead when Mead’s free-kick found the net and gave the defending champions a mountain to climb.

And Lyon had no way back, as the contest turned into a rout with Foord and Mead completing an Arsenal procession.

