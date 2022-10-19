Search

20 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Appleby sets out 10-furlong ambition for Adayar next year

Appleby sets out 10-furlong ambition for Adayar next year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 5:42 PM

Charlie Appleby would like to win a 10-furlong Group One with Adayar when the 2021 Derby and King George winner returns next season – but a run at the Breeders’ Cup is now looking unlikely.

Having missed most of the season, the son of Frankel made light work of a belated return to the track in a Doncaster conditions race during the St Leger Festival, but the real test of whether he retained all of his ability came in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, where the four-year-old faced the mammoth task of taking on Baaeed.

Having come through his British Champions Day assignment with flying colours and going down on his sword to finish second to Bay Bridge, Appleby is resisting the temptation to add the four-time winner to his Breeders’ Cup squad and will instead focus on a five-year-old career which will be geared around the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in the early part of the season.

“He’s in good order and has come out of Ascot with no problems at all,” said Appleby.

“The likelihood is he is done for the year and won’t go to the Breeders’ Cup, but I was delighted to see him put up a performance like that.

“The horse has won a King George and a Derby, but when you have your first run in a conditions race and won the way that he did, and you then step back up into Group One company, there is always going to be that question mark – can they still do it and will he want to do it? But I think he showed us there on Saturday he can, and will, and he stays in training for next year.”

When asked what trip Adayar will be campaigned over next season, the Moulton Paddocks handler added: “Ten or 12 furlongs really, he’s a bit like Ghaiyyath. But I would quite like to see him win a Group One over 10 furlongs for his own profile and we would work back from the Prince of Wales’s.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media