Search

19 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Swansea boss Russell Martin tips Ollie Cooper for Wales after beating Reading

Swansea boss Russell Martin tips Ollie Cooper for Wales after beating Reading

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 12:11 AM

Swansea boss Russell Martin insists Ollie Cooper is good enough to be named in Wales’ World Cup squad for Qatar – but does not expect the talented midfielder to make Robert Page’s party.

Cooper underlined his growing credentials again by scoring in Swansea’s 3-2 Sky Bet Championship comeback win over Reading.

It was the 22-year-old’s second goal in as many home games, and homegrown talent Cooper has become a firm favourite with Swansea fans after returning from a productive loan spell at Newport last season.

Martin said: “He’ll play for Wales at some point. I’ve got no doubt.

“I’m not the Wales manager, so I don’t know when that will be. But he has the ability and capacity now to be in that squad in my opinion.

“Rob (Page, Wales manager) has spoken about rewarding the people who have been on the journey with him.

“They’ve been on an incredible journey. I totally respect and understand that, and I’m sure Ollie would.”

Reading produced effective counter-attacks to lead 2-0 through Yakou Meite and Tom Ince after 33 minutes.

But Harry Darling’s header cut the deficit before the interval, and second-half goals from Cooper and Jay Fulton – who lashed home from 30 yards – lifted Swansea to seventh in the Championship standings with Reading dropping to ninth.

Martin said: “I thought it was harsh on the players that we were 2-0 down. We started really well, but the goals we conceded were really poor – Reading pounced on our mistakes really well.

“The players were really annoyed at half-time, but the way they reacted was fantastic.

“To be 2-0 down after the disappointment we had at Burnley (Swansea lost 4-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday) and come back, it takes some guts and courage.

“We’re really proud of them. That is one of the biggest wins we have had, especially when you consider how young our team was. It just shows they are really starting to believe in themselves.”

Reading have now lost three games in a row after making an excellent start to the season.

Boss Paul Ince said: “We came out with a game plan and it was working well.

“We wanted to frustrate Swansea and their fans and we knew that if we could get a couple of passes together we’d be in.

“It worked a treat and we scored twice. Then to concede a goal at the end of the first half gave them a lift.

“If you come to a place like Swansea and score two goals you expect to take something out of the game. We put ourselves in a great position to get something.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media