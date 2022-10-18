Search

19 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Wilfried Zaha nets winner as Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Wolves

Wilfried Zaha nets winner as Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Wolves

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 11:25 PM

Crystal Palace came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Wolves at Selhurst Park.

Adama Traore broke the deadlock on 31 minutes as the hosts struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half.

But Eberechi Eze shifted the momentum two minutes after the restart when he nodded in Michael Olise’s cross.

Wilfried Zaha handed Palace the win, firing past Jose Sa to seal all three points and his side’s second consecutive home victory.

The hosts came close to opening the scoring on four minutes when Cheick Doucoure’s effort from 25 yards pinged off the right post.

Diego Costa drove into the area but could not beat Palace keeper Vicente Guaita, who dove to parry away any danger of the visitors taking an early lead.

Olise, who set up the first goal in Palace’s last victory at Selhurst Park, curled in a corner where Marc Guehi rose to meet it but nodded off target.

Palace saw more of the ball in the opening exchanges but struggled to find the finishing touch, turning it over in the final third and equalling their opponents on just one shot on target apiece by the 25-minute mark.

But it was the visitors who broke the deadlock six minutes later when Hugo Bueno, on his full first-team debut, delivered a fine cross to an unmarked Traore who nodded into the bottom right corner.

A delay ensued after Joel Ward and Daniel Podence collided in the air and the Wolves winger was attended to by physios but deemed fit to carry on, the incident earning the Palace captain a booking in the process.

Zaha had a chance to level for the frustrated hosts before the break but skied his effort, the Eagles dealt a small reprieve when Ruben Neves’ free-kick in stoppage time bounced off the right post.

The hosts responded within two minutes of retaking the pitch, Olise’s cross to the back post finding Eze who headed home the equaliser for his second goal of the season.

Palace came within inches of pulling ahead when Olise found Odsonne Edouard at the centre of the area but the Frenchman’s bicycle kick sailed just wide of the right post.

Less than three minutes later Edouard had the ball at his feet again, this time picking out Zaha in the centre of the area. The Eagles forward took full advantage and pulled the hosts ahead with a composed finish into the bottom right corner.

Guaita produced a fine leaping save to deny Goncalo Guedes a late equaliser and Nathan Collins was spared by the offside flag after a glaring miss from Guedes’ cross.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media