Search

19 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Arrest made after firework explodes near Carlisle goalkeeper in match at Barrow

Arrest made after firework explodes near Carlisle goalkeeper in match at Barrow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 10:47 PM

An individual has been arrested after a firework was thrown on to the pitch and exploded close to Carlisle goalkeeper Michael Kelly in their 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Barrow on Tuesday night.

The dramatic incident occurred less than three minutes into the match at Holker Street as Kelly prepared to take a goal-kick, with play held up for more than 15 minutes as officials worked to ensure the safety of players, with home fans moved away from the area behind Kelly’s goal.

Kelly was uninjured and completed the match, which Barrow won with second-half goals from Josh Kay and Sam Foley.

Cumbria Police said on Twitter: “Throwing fireworks will not be tolerated by @Cumbriapolice. One male has been arrested as a result of the incident at the @PapaJohnsTrophy fixtures between @BarrowAFC and @officialcufc.”

After the match Barrow released a statement pledging to ban the individual for life.

“During tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy game against Carlisle, an incident occurred which resulted in a firework being thrown onto the playing surface,” the statement said.

“Barrow has a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour, including the use of pyrotechnics, and strongly condemns this behaviour.

“After working with Barrow Police, a suspect has been identified and arrested and will be consequently be banned for life from the SO Legal Stadium.

“Barrow must emphasise that we do not want to be associated with these people and they are not welcome at the SO Legal Stadium.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media