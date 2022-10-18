Search

19 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Rick Parry: The days of EFL accepting crumbs from Premier League table are gone

Rick Parry: The days of EFL accepting crumbs from Premier League table are gone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 10:13 PM

Rick Parry is determined the English Football League will not accept “crumbs” from the Premier League table when discussions over financial redistribution finally take place.

EFL chairman Parry has been awaiting meaningful dialogue with the top flight over a new funding package since an independent fan-led review into football governance was published last year.

Among the recommendations of the review was that the Premier League, which currently offers parachute and ‘solidarity’ payments to EFL clubs, should provide more financial support for the game’s pyramid.

Parry is frustrated that talks have not yet begun and believes it may take external intervention to get meaningful discussions under way.

Another proposal from the review was for an independent regulator for the game to be set up but, due to the political situation in the country, there has been little progress with regards to Government implementation of the recommendations.

“They (discussions) haven’t started yet,” said Parry, speaking at a ‘Club and Community’ panel event hosted by the think tank Onward. “The Premier League say it’s close but it’s been close for a long time.

“Football has had 30 years to progress this. The likelihood of it happening without independent intervention – it’s not going to happen voluntarily. It just isn’t.

“We had a dry run during the pandemic when they made an inadequate offer and we were told to accept it. We didn’t have a great deal of choice.

“This is why, without intervention, the idea that we are just told to go and negotiate is a little naive.

“We’re sceptical but we’re also brave, and the days of us just accepting the crumbs from the Premier League’s table are gone.

“Because (the review offers a) once-in-a-lifetime (opportunity) we have to be brave and stand firm and I think we will.”

Parry highlighted the huge disparity between Premier League and EFL income. He pointed out that in 2018-19, the last full season before the pandemic, Premier League bottom club Huddersfield earned £96million while Championship winners Norwich collected £8million.

“That’s unbridgeable,” Parry said. “It was brilliant for Huddersfield to have two years in the Premier League but it would take many years in the Championship to earn the money they got in two years in the Premier League. That is the problem.

“We have a model for change which has been mis-described as us insisting on getting 25 per cent of the money.

“Our model is basically to halve the gap between the bottom of the Premier League and the top of the Championship, so instead of being £88million (difference) it’s £44million. We abolish parachute payments to make the Championship competitive.

“The chances of getting this voted through the Premier League are approximately nil, so it needs independent intervention. Regulation – we’re very keen on.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media