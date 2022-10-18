Search

19 Oct 2022

Jos Buttler signs three-year contract extension with Lancashire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 4:27 PM

England captain Jos Buttler has signed a three-year contract extension with Lancashire.

Buttler, 32, will now stay until the end of the 2025 season having joined the county from Somerset nine years ago.

Buttler’s international and franchise commitments mean he is often a peripheral figure at Emirates Old Trafford. He has not played any first-class cricket since the end of the Ashes at the start of the year and appears likely to finish his career as a limited-overs specialist.

The England and Wales Cricket Board remains the 32-year-old’s primary employers after he had his central contract renewed for another year ahead of the T20 World Cup, and he is currently in Australia finalising preparations for his first tournament since taking over as skipper from Eoin Morgan.

He said: “I am really pleased to commit my county cricket future to Lancashire, the club which provided me with an opportunity to achieve my ambitions when I joined from Somerset back in 2013.

“Whilst I have not had the opportunity to come back as much as I would have liked in recent seasons, it is always a privilege to represent the Red Rose and play at Emirates Old Trafford in front of our members and supporters.

“I will always look to help the club wherever I can and hopefully there are plenty of opportunities for me to be able to do so during the next three seasons.”

Director of cricket performance Mark Chilton added: “We are all aware of the limitations within the schedule for a cricketer in demand such as Jos, however, as England men’s white ball captain and a World Cup winner, the value of the experiences that Jos, when available, can impart into our dressing room cannot be underestimated.

“Jos is one of the most feared white-ball batters in world cricket and to have the option to include him in our side, when the schedules allow, is something which can only make us stronger and benefit our younger players to learn from such an elite performer.”

