Diogo Jota to miss World Cup after being ruled out for months with calf injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for months with a calf injury.

The Portugal international was carried off on a stretcher late on in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

“It’s really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup,” said Jurgen Klopp.

Diogo Jota is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to the calf muscle injury he sustained on Sunday, which will also rule him out of Portugal’s World Cup campaign. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 18, 2022

“(It’s a) pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much.

“That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days.

“It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course (and) for Portugal. But no (he doesn’t need an operation).

“(It will have a) big impact. So, now we can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months.

“So, we will see. I don’t want to put now a number on it because I always hope in the middle of the rehab there is a very positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase, but it will be long.”

After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed 💔 I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible 🙏 You'll Never Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/gKssZSnLZ1 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) October 18, 2022

Jota expressed his disappointment in a post on Twitter.

“After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed,” he wrote.

“I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”