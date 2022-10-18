Search

18 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin told to deliver for Everton before thinking about England

Dominic Calvert-Lewin told to deliver for Everton before thinking about England

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 12:20 PM

Everton manager Frank Lampard admits Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot begin to think about his World Cup hopes until he has started producing for his club.

The striker has managed just 38 minutes of football – the same as Dele Alli who was loaned to Besiktas at the end of August – after a knee injury on the eve of the season.

Lampard has been holding back the 25-year-old in an attempt to ensure he reaches peak fitness with no further setbacks but even after back-to-back substitute appearances the Toffees boss is remaining cautious.

With the World Cup a month away and places seemingly up for grabs to be Harry Kane’s deputy, Calvert-Lewin needs a run of games to even put himself in consideration and overtake the likes of Brentford’s Ivan Toney. But Lampard wants him to start performing for Everton first.

“It is human nature and a natural mentality for top-level players who want to play for their countries but the rule is you play well for your club to get there,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle.

“Because of Dominic’s injuries that has probably put him in this position.

“My feeling is, if he was fit and playing regularly he would be making a great case.

“Dominic is an England player, so can we get him fit and get him on the pitch for us first, hopefully see what he can deliver for us and then of course he gets himself into that question.

“My focus is purely on getting Dominic in the best condition and playing well for us.”

One player who is destined to go to Qatar is midfielder Amadou Onana, who is a regular in Belgium’s squad.

Having arrived late in the window from Lille for £34million the 21-year-old has found his feet and is starting to impress.

“From my early conversations with him it was clear he had a big personality and was a very driven young man and I’ve played alongside those type of players before,” added Lampard.

“When I was at Chelsea Kevin De Bruyne was maybe 20, 21 – I’m picking Belgium players because it is a clear relation to Amadou – Romelu Lukaku was of a similar age, and you look at what they have done in their careers.

“I hope and I feel Amadou will have his version of that. I have a huge amount of belief in him and I will help him in trying to take that forward.”

Another of Lampard’s World Cup-bound players is England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The former Sunderland stopper will be a target for home fans at St James’ Park but while he has experienced difficulties in that atmosphere in the past, his manager has no doubts he can handle it, even after his mistake which led to Tottenham’s first goal in Saturday’s defeat in London.

“What I see and what people tell me who work closely with him is about his maturity,” said Lampard.

“It is more than normal to go to a place where you get stick and criticism because he is a Sunderland boy and be affected by it, it is natural.

“I actually experienced similar (as a Chelsea player going back to former club West Ham) and as you get older you mature, understand it and end up performing better as you don’t put the pressure on yourself.

“He is going through that process and it is more than normal.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media