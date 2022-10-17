Norwich without defender Andrew Omobamidele for game against Luton

Norwich will be without defender Andrew Omobamidele for their home game against Luton.

The centre-half is waiting to learn the full extent of an ankle injury sustained in Saturday’s defeat at Norwich and Ben Gibson is poised to step in.

Boss Dean Smith is hoping to have Dimi Giannoulis available. The Greece left-back has returned to full training after recovering from ankle ligament damage in early August.

Isaac Hayden, a half-time substitute at Watford, is not expected to start as he manages his return from a knee injury.

Luton boss Nathan Jones is expected to stick with a winning line-up after his side made it six games unbeaten at the weekend.

Jones has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s home win against QPR, which lifted them up to seventh place.

Striker Cauley Woodrow is recovering from a calf problem and looks set to miss his fourth successive match.

Defender Reece Burke is still out after sustaining a hamstring injury at the end of September during the win at Hull.