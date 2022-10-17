Search

17 Oct 2022

Same again for resurgent Stoke when Rotherham visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 4:54 PM

Stoke are set to pick from the same squad when they host Rotherham.

The Potters extended their revival under boss Alex Neil with a 2-0 win at Preston on Saturday and, barring some late fatigue, they looked to have come through OK.

Neil has hinted he might mix things up to deal with Rotherham’s style of play.

Jacob Brown, Josh Tymon and Nick Powell are all due to remain unavailable, while Sam Clucas has been out with a hamstring problem.

Rotherham will see whether Chiedozie Ogbene can make the bench.

The Republic of Ireland international was due to discover the full extent of his hamstring injury on Monday and if it is good news, boss Matt Taylor will consider using him as a substitute.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy looks set to feature after some hamstring trouble of his own, while Scott High returns to the fold after being ineligible against his parent club Huddersfield at the weekend.

Peter Kioso is an absentee after sustaining an ankle injury in a reserve-team game last week.

