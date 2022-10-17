Crystal Palace without Will Hughes again for Wolves visit

Crystal Palace will again be without midfielder Will Hughes for the visit of Wolves.
Hughes was absent for Saturday’s goalless draw at Leicester through illness and has not recovered in time for Tuesday’s clash.
Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), Chris Richards (leg) and Jack Butland (hand) remain out.
Wolves defender Nathan Collins returns from suspension after serving a three-match ban.
The 34-year-old Diego Costa may drop to the bench after playing 82 minutes in the win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle), Chiquinho (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) remain out while goalkeeper Jose Sa continues to play with a fractured wrist.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Olise, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.
Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait Nouri, Mosquera, Gomes, Collins, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Costa, Hwang.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.