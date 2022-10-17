Search

17 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Patrick Vieira warns Crystal Palace to focus on Wolves quality not league table

Patrick Vieira warns Crystal Palace to focus on Wolves quality not league table

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 3:01 PM

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is not letting Wolves’ lowly league position or managerial situation lull his side into a false sense of security ahead of Tuesday’s match, insisting: “There is no easy game in this league.”

Vieira has also told his players they will need to perform better than they did at the weekend if they are to claim victory at Selhurst Park.

Palace played out a drab 0-0 draw with struggling Leicester in Saturday’s early kick-off, a result that left the Eagles 13th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, and the Foxes rooted in the bottom two.

Vieira’s men now face another side battling at the wrong end of the table as they play host to managerless Wolves who, despite beating Nottingham Forest at the weekend, are still just one point and one place above the drop zone.

The Eagles will be hoping for a better result than they managed at the King Power Stadium but Vieira is well aware that league positions can be misleading at this stage of the season.

He said: “It’s important to focus on the quality of the teams we are facing and not at the table, because it is too early to be looking at the table.

“When you look at this Wolves team and you look at the individual talent that they have, we have to perform well, we have to play better than we did against Leicester to win that game.”

Wolves are currently under the leadership of interim head coach Steve Davis after Bruno Lage was sacked at the start of the month, although Vieira insisted that does not affect how his side will approach the match.

“We are going to face a team who – when you look at the last few performances that they had – are well organised, there is no doubt about the organisation,” he said.

“I think it will be challenging because they will want to get out of their position and we want to get higher and it’s going to be a challenging game for us, there’s no doubt about it.

“We don’t think for one second that because of the temporary manager that they have or because of the league table that it’s going to be an easy game, there is no easy game in this league.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media