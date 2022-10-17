Festival decision is ‘right one’, says Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson has backed the decision to keep the Cheltenham Festival over four days, despite having initially supported the calls for a five-day meeting.

Having taken part in the Jockey Club’s consultation process, Henderson – who has had 72 winners at the Festival – feels the fixture is so good as it is there is no real need to tinker any further with it.

The Seven Barrows trainer, who has won eight Champion Hurdles, six Champion Chases and two Gold Cups, says the “logical” decision has been reached.

“I think it is probably the right decision,” said Henderson.

“I was one of the ones in favour of the (five days) idea, but I think the more you think about it they’ve made the right decision.

“It’s so good as it is. I saw some pros and cons to it either way. I’m really not desperately fussed, but having said that I sort of was leaning on it thinking if we had six races a day, you didn’t need to start until 2pm and then you don’t dilute the product.

“Bear in mind it is not compulsory to go, it is for us trainers but not for everybody else!

“I do see the logic and I probably would say yes, it’s the right decision.”

Willie Mullins, the Festival’s winning-most trainer, echoed those sentiments.

He said: “I think it is a good decision to keep it compact and tighter and I’m very happy that is the decision they have come to.”

On the logistical challenges a five-day Festival would have potentially brought, Mullins added: “There’s pros and cons. Five days would make it easier for us getting horses and staff over and back – I would imagine if they went to five days there would be less races per day, so it might have been easier.

“But I think the best decision has been made at this point in time for the meeting, it’s great they have come out and put everyone’s mind at rest about what is happening, so we welcome that decision.”

Gordon Elliott only celebrated his first Festival winner in 2011 yet has already notched up 33 at the meeting.

He was comfortable with a decision either way, saying he would be there however many days it lasted.

“To be honest, if it’s on four days, it’s on four days – we can’t change it,” said Elliott.

“If it was on seven days I’d be there seven days, so it’s not going to change things either way. If it was on 10 days in a row I’d be there 10 days.”

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls, another major player at the Festival, said he was “delighted” the meeting would be staying as it was.