On this day in 2018: Shahid Khan withdraws his offer to buy Wembley Stadium

Fulham owner Shahid Khan withdrew his offer to buy Wembley Stadium on this day in 2018.

The Jacksonville Jaguars owner walked away from a £600million deal, after the FA admitted the plan had become problematic.

Chief executive Martin Glenn lamented the Wembley sale becoming “more divisive than expected”, in a deal that would have seen the FA retain stadium hospitality rights valued as high as £300million.

The FA wanted to invest proceeds from the sale into grassroots football facilities, but detractors had decried the symbolic blow of relinquishing control of English football’s long-term home.

FA chiefs had told the organisation’s council of their plans for the deal, with the 127-strong body lined up to vote on the sale when Khan shelved the idea.

“At a recent meeting with Mr Khan he expressed to us that, without stronger support from within the game, his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated to be and he has decided to withdraw his proposal,” said Glenn.

“Wembley Stadium is an iconic venue that is revered around the world and it will continue to thrive under the ownership and direction of the FA.”

Fulham supremo Khan had wanted to make Wembley the guaranteed home of Jaguars NFL matches staged in London.

“Unfortunately, given where we are today, I’ve concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favoured by the FA chairman to sell Wembley Stadium,” said Khan.

“Until a time when it is evident there is an unmistakable directive from the FA to explore and close a sale, I am respectfully withdrawing my offer to purchase Wembley Stadium.

“Our commitment to London would have been amplified and strengthened with the certainty of officially making Wembley Stadium an annual host to Jaguars or other NFL games.”