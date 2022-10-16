Search

16 Oct 2022

Ella Toone at the double as Manchester United thump Brighton to go top of WSL

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 3:13 PM

Ella Toone’s two goals and an assist powered Manchester United past Brighton 4-0 and to the Women’s Super League summit.

England forward Toone bagged a brace before teeing up Leah Galton for United’s third, all before half-time.

Adriana Leon dispatched a neat first-time effort in the closing stages too, as United stormed to victory.

England keeper Mary Earps’ fine save to thwart Elisabeth Terland also ensured United ended their third game of the campaign still yet to concede a league goal.

Marc Skinner’s side have now racked up nine goals in their three wins for a fine 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Toone set United on their way with a predatory finish, neatly drifting off her defender before casually nodding home right-back Ona Batlle’s accurate cross.

Galton laid on Toone’s second with an astute ball across goal that preceded another calm finish.

And the hosts were in total control when Toone returned the favour for Galton to angle in for another well-crafted goal.

Earps’ fine save ensured another shut-out for United, with the England stopper forced to rebuff Terland’s curling effort at full stretch.

United eased off the gas after the break, so complete was their first-half performance.

Brighton were unable to find any foothold or fluency on a difficult afternoon, slipping to their second defeat in three matches.

And when Galton flicked the ball into second-half substitute Leon’s path, the Canadian steadied herself before burying the ball in the back of the net to round off the rout.

