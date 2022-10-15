Mark Robins hopes Coventry can kick on after battling victory at Cardiff

Coventry manager Mark Robins hopes the 1-0 win at Cardiff can inspire a march up the Championship table as they look to climb out of the bottom three.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres’ fourth goal of the season helped Coventry claim only their second win of the season at Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff thought they had equalised early in the second half but Callum Robinson’s goal was disallowed for offside.

Robins said: “It was a good result, although we didn’t start off great and gave the ball away too much.

“There were too many turnovers of possession and Cardiff have got some pace and power in their team.

“Thankfully, we grew into it and any time they had a spell of pressure we withstood it and any chances they had they missed the target.

“We had a little bit of luck with their goal that was disallowed. It was one that was diverted from Kyle McFadzean and wasn’t an intentional thing – which is offside.

“We got away with that but other than that we did OK. It was a battling three points and a battling away performance.

“However you come about them, you have to take them and this result will help us to build confidence.”

While Robins was happy with the ruling from referee Bobby Madley on the disallowed goal for Robinson, Cardiff’s interim manager Mark Hudson was still baffled by the decision even after speaking to the official post-match.

He said: “It’s disappointing but overall we didn’t work their keeper hard enough, so it’s not an excuse. We weren’t quite at it.

“We weren’t at the level we were last week in the first half. We started the second half really well and scored a goal that was disallowed.

“That’s the moment where you get yourself back in the game but it’s taken away from you. I am still trying to work it out.

“I have watched it back again and again. He’s onside but they have given it offside because of a rule that the defender isn’t in control of the ball.

“But my argument is that Robbo has done what all good strikers do and has got himself onside. We will have to agree to disagree.

“Apparently, even if the defender mis-controls the ball it doesn’t count as being in possession.

“It’s something that has changed this season. I don’t understand it. The referees don’t understand it and it’s not good for the game.

“You’ll have to ask the hierarchy.”