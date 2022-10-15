Mark Hughes credits whole Bradford team as Andy Cook’s scoring form continues

Andy Cook scored his 13th goal of the season as Bradford won at promotion rivals Salford, but boss Mark Hughes was keen to push the performance of his team.

The Bantams clinched a fourth successive away win – the first time they have done that since February 1985.

“It was very much a team effort. Andy Cook will get more headlines for scoring again but everybody worked incredibly hard,” Hughes said.

“The order of the day was to bounce back from a disappointment against Stockport last week and we’ve done that.

“We know how they play, they are a good side, and we know the angles they are able to create if we don’t set them a problem.

“We play a similar way so we know what causes us a problem. But it was more about intensity, being on the front foot and working hard.

“They will always have a good portion of possession and as an away team you can expect that. But a lot of the play was in front of us, so I was quite prepared to allow them to have the ball in deeper areas and pass around at the back.

“We just needed to be ready when they decided to go forward and we always were.”

Bradford started strongly and Tyreik Wright and Cook both had chances to score before they took the lead on 13 minutes.

Centre-half Romoney Crichlow found room to push forward from halfway and slid a pass into the box where Cook converted through the legs of goalkeeper Tom King.

Salford went close to equalising two minutes later when Scotland international Callum Hendry’s shot struck the underside of the bar and bounced down on the line.

But the Ammies, watched by the biggest home crowd in League Two, managed only one shot on target and have now gone four games without a victory at the Peninsula Stadium.

Head coach Neil Wood said: “It was a frustrating game. I thought they started the first half well but after that, I thought we were the team on top.

“We grew into the game and I thought our fitness levels in the final 20-25 minutes were very good. We were the team looking more likely to build something and score.

“But we didn’t quite have that cutting edge going forward that we need to find. We created some good chances and got down the left a lot but just couldn’t find a way of getting the ball in the net.

“We need to find consistency. We’ve had games when we dominate possession and we did again but we need to turn that into chances.

“The final ball, decision-making and the final delivery has not been good enough. We’re working on that like you wouldn’t believe every day of every week.”