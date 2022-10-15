Search

16 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Rochdale edge Barrow to climb out of League Two relegation zone

Rochdale edge Barrow to climb out of League Two relegation zone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 6:40 PM

Rochdale climbed out of the League Two relegation zone after a narrow 2-1 victory against Barrow at Spotland.

The home side went close to an opening goal with Liam Kelly’s cross headed into the side-netting by Scott Quigley at the back post.

Dale made the breakthrough in the 18th minute as Kelly curled a shot beyond Paul Farman in the Barrow goal.

Joshua Gordon headed the ball onto the roof of the net for Barrow but the home side could have had a second when Quigley and Abraham Odoh combined to tee up Kelly, whose shot was saved.

Billy Waters missed a gilt-edged chance to level for Barrow in the opening minute of the second half, heading wide from six yards.

Rochdale heeded the warning and reasserted their authority.

Quigley sent Devante Rodney clean through on goal but Farman outwitted the striker, saving his attempted chipped finish.

Patrick Brough saved the visitors when he cleared a Sam Graham effort off the line but Dale doubled their lead in the 75th minute, Quigley stretching to turn home Rodney’s cross.

With one minute remaining, Niall Canavan headed home Ben Whitfield’s corner to reduce the deficit but Rochdale held on for maximum points.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media