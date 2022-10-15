William Osula scores twice as Accrington pay the penalty

William Osula celebrated a double for Derby in a 3-0 win but Accrington squandered two penalties in two minutes.

The Danish striker, on loan from Sheffield United, opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing charged forward, his pass split the Stanley defence and found teenager Osula who fired home his first goal in English football.

Stanley almost equalised on 26 minutes but Sean McConville crashed a shot against the underside of the crossbar.

Then came an eventful two minutes where Stanley wasted two spot-kicks.

On 36 minutes, Shaun Whalley was tripped by Max Bird and McConville’s penalty was saved by Joe Wildsmith down to his right.

Whalley was then brought down again by Curtis Davies and McConville had a second opportunity, went the same way but this time fired wide.

From the resulting goal kick on 39 minutes, Davies played a ball over the top to Osula who brought it down and fired past Toby Savin.

Bird hit the post for County and Osula almost celebrated a hat-trick but could not connect with a Mendez-Laing cross.

Tom Barkhuizen tapped home in the 98th minute to seal a good day for Derby.