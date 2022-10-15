Morecambe come from behind to draw with fellow strugglers Burton

Ryan Delaney’s first goal for Morecambe secured a share of the spoils from a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Burton.
It was a result that did nothing to enhance either side’s chances of moving towards League One safety.
Albion were quickly out of the blocks and Connor Ripley had to cling on to a looping Sam Winnall header as the visitors found themselves pegged back from the opening whistle.
Davis Keillor-Dunn fired home his sixth goal of the season on the half-hour mark, capitalising on a wayward header from Donald Love to drive into the box and unerringly find the bottom corner.
As a rainstorm descended on the Pirelli Stadium the home side were grateful for an outstanding save from Ben Garratt to deny Liam Gibson an equaliser.
Although the conditions improved after half-time, the game did not as it descended into something of a struggle until Delaney fired a long-range effort in with 13 minutes to go to set up a tense finish for both sides.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.