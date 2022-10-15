Search

16 Oct 2022

Aaron Collins double helps Bristol Rovers continue revival with Cheltenham win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 6:26 PM

Aaron Collins scored twice as Bristol Rovers continued their resurgent form by cruising to a 4-1 win at Cheltenham.

Joey Barton’s side were 4-0 up at half-time and they made it three League One wins in a row to climb into the top half of the table.

Collins opened the scoring after 15 minutes, capitalising on miscommunication between Robins goalkeeper Luke Southwood and Ryan Jackson and finishing into an empty net.
Antony Evans added the second, heading in Collins’ cross after a slick move also involving Sam Finley in the 23rd minute.

Rovers’ third was from Paul Coutts’ corner on the left, which was nodded in by Bobby Thomas in the 42nd minute.

Collins made it 4-0 in first-half stoppage time, latching onto a clearance from goalkeeper James Belshaw, rounding Southwood and slotting in his eighth of the season.

Cheltenham pulled one back in the 54th minute from the penalty spot, with ex-Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe converting after a foul on Jackson by Finley in the box.

Belshaw saved well from Ryan Broom in the 63rd minute, but a comeback never looked likely.

