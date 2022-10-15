Search

16 Oct 2022

Kyle Joseph brace helps impressive Oxford claim points at Exeter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 6:21 PM

Oxford turned in a superb display as they ran out emphatic 4-2 winners at Exeter in League One.

Cameron Brannagan, Sam Long and a brace from Kyle Joseph put the visitors in complete control inside an hour at St James Park and Exeter could only respond though consolation goals from Jevani Brown and Sonny Cox.

Exeter threatened early on when Brown fired straight at Simon Eastwood from 25 yards but Oxford went in front after 12 minutes through Brannagan.

The former Liverpool midfielder and Matty Taylor worked a free-kick which Brannagan curled beyond Jamal Blackwood in the Exeter goal.

Oxford should have been 2-0 in front when Joseph found himself completely free inside the penalty box, but he headed wastefully at Blackman.

However, the U’s did double their lead after 31 minutes when Brannagan’s shot was saved, but Elliott Moore returned it to Long to covert from close range.

Joseph then added a third in a totally dominant Oxford display shortly before half-time when he was allowed to run some distance before firing a low shot into the bottom corner form 20 yards.

It was 4-0 after 53 minutes when Blackman spilt a James Henry shot and Joseph was on hand to score from a narrow angle, but Exeter pulled one back after 65 minutes when Brown’s shot took a big deflection and nestled in the net.

The one highlight for Exeter came in stoppage time when Academy graduate Cox scored his first goal for the club, rounding Eastwood before finishing well from 18 yards.

